Friday Mar 05 2021
Web Desk

Junaid Khan candidly addresses the flaws with societal norms

Web Desk

Friday Mar 05, 2021

Junaid Khan recently sat down for a chat and got candid over his thoughts regarding his issues with societal norms, breakups, infidelity and the double standards.

He began by telling Urdu News, "I think it's very common for women to forgive men after infidelity. However, if we reverse the roles, women will never be forgiven by society for cheating on their husbands and leaving them for someone else. Such double standards should be condemned."

"Someone who has been betrayed is very vulnerable. I think unless a person goes through something painful, he doesn't really grow emotionally. One should take the problems in life head-on."

