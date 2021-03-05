Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Friday Mar 05 2021
By
Web Desk

'Leaving PSL 2021 incomplete not easy for me': Rutherford says goodbye to Zalmi fans

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 05, 2021

Sherfane Rutherford pumps his fist in joy during a Peshawar Zalmi match. Photo:Rutherford's Twitter account
  • Peshawar Zalmi's Ruterhford says he will be back to make his team the PSL champion
  • The league was postponed after 7 players tested positive for coronavirus ever since the competition began
  • Goodbye Pakistan with some beautiful memories, says Rutherford


Peshawar Zalmi's Sherfane Rutherford bid his fans goodbye on Friday after the Pakistan Super League (2021) was postponed by the PCB a day earlier.

The cricket league was postponed by the PCB after three more players had tested positive for coronavirus, despite the managers and cricket officials being kept in a bio-secure bubble.

Read more: 'Nazar lag gai PSL ko', says Hasan Ali on PSL 2021 postponement

Taking to Twitter, Rutherford said that leaving the league incomplete was in no way easy for him.

"But Unfortunately, the situation is that the precautions is obligatory on all of us. Goodbye Pakistan with some beautiful memories. I will come back and play my role in making my team @PeshawarZalmi the champion," tweeted the cricketer.

A day earlier, the PCB broke the news to fans — which was received by millions of cricket fans with with dismay — that the PSL 6 was being postponed following a rise in COVID-19 cases.

“Following a meeting with the team owners and considering the health and wellbeing of all participants is paramount, the Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to postpone the Pakistan Super League 6 with immediate effect," a statement by the board had said.

It had said that the decision was made after seven cases were reported in the competition, which had started on 20 February.

The PCB, as an immediate step, said would focus on the safe and secure passage of all participants, and arrange repeat PCR tests, vaccines and isolation facilities to the six participating sides.

Some of the players have reportedly started going back to their countries, while arrangements have been made to get officials vaccinated against the coronavirus.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan had held a media conference on Thursday at the National Stadium to discuss the tournament's postponement.

He had said that the board had to put the PSL on hold as the administration had not “effectively” been able to enforce the standard operating procedures required for a bio secure bubble.

More From Sports:

Watch: Imran Tahir pays tribute to late Pakistani cricketer Tahir Mughal

Watch: Imran Tahir pays tribute to late Pakistani cricketer Tahir Mughal
Karachi police arrest PSL’s five ‘most wanted’ gamblers

Karachi police arrest PSL’s five ‘most wanted’ gamblers
Close to 190 PSL players, officials refuse to get coronavirus vaccine

Close to 190 PSL players, officials refuse to get coronavirus vaccine
Shahid Afridi says PSL 'could have been completed' despite challenges

Shahid Afridi says PSL 'could have been completed' despite challenges
PSL 2021: PCB looking for a window to hold remaining 20 games

PSL 2021: PCB looking for a window to hold remaining 20 games

Shoaib Akhtar 'really, really angry' in latest rant as PSL 2021 gets postponed

Shoaib Akhtar 'really, really angry' in latest rant as PSL 2021 gets postponed
How did the virus enter the bio-secure bubble? PSL franchise owners raise questions

How did the virus enter the bio-secure bubble? PSL franchise owners raise questions
Imad Wasim, wife welcome baby daughter

Imad Wasim, wife welcome baby daughter
PCB responsible for breach in bio-secure bubble during PSL: Lahore Qalandars CEO

PCB responsible for breach in bio-secure bubble during PSL: Lahore Qalandars CEO
'Nazar lag gai PSL ko', says Hasan Ali on PSL 2021 postponement

'Nazar lag gai PSL ko', says Hasan Ali on PSL 2021 postponement
PSL 2021 postponed due to COVID-19

PSL 2021 postponed due to COVID-19
PSL 2021: Nepal’s T20 sensation Sandeep Lamichhane back with Lahore Qalandars

PSL 2021: Nepal’s T20 sensation Sandeep Lamichhane back with Lahore Qalandars

Latest

view all