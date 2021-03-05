'Leaving PSL 2021 incomplete not easy for me': Rutherford says goodbye to Zalmi fans

Sherfane Rutherford pumps his fist in joy during a Peshawar Zalmi match. Photo:Rutherford's Twitter account

Peshawar Zalmi's Ruterhford says he will be back to make his team the PSL champion

The league was postponed after 7 players tested positive for coronavirus ever since the competition began

Goodbye Pakistan with some beautiful memories, says Rutherford

Peshawar Zalmi's Sherfane Rutherford bid his fans goodbye on Friday after the Pakistan Super League (2021) was postponed by the PCB a day earlier.



The cricket league was postponed by the PCB after three more players had tested positive for coronavirus, despite the managers and cricket officials being kept in a bio-secure bubble.



Taking to Twitter, Rutherford said that leaving the league incomplete was in no way easy for him.



"But Unfortunately, the situation is that the precautions is obligatory on all of us. Goodbye Pakistan with some beautiful memories. I will come back and play my role in making my team @PeshawarZalmi the champion," tweeted the cricketer.



A day earlier, the PCB broke the news to fans — which was received by millions of cricket fans with with dismay — that the PSL 6 was being postponed following a rise in COVID-19 cases.



“Following a meeting with the team owners and considering the health and wellbeing of all participants is paramount, the Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to postpone the Pakistan Super League 6 with immediate effect," a statement by the board had said.

It had said that the decision was made after seven cases were reported in the competition, which had started on 20 February.

The PCB, as an immediate step, said would focus on the safe and secure passage of all participants, and arrange repeat PCR tests, vaccines and isolation facilities to the six participating sides.

Some of the players have reportedly started going back to their countries, while arrangements have been made to get officials vaccinated against the coronavirus.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan had held a media conference on Thursday at the National Stadium to discuss the tournament's postponement.

He had said that the board had to put the PSL on hold as the administration had not “effectively” been able to enforce the standard operating procedures required for a bio secure bubble.