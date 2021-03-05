Palace aids fire back with stories of Meghan Markle's ‘horror’ tantrums: ‘This is not done!’

In response to the claims of Meghan Markle’s legal team, royal aids have come forward to reveal the true nature of the former royal and her rage fits over being refused designer items.

News regarding Meghan Markle’s terror tantrums within the royal family were brought forward by a source close to Page Six.



According to the insider Meghan Markle once flew into rage after she was denied permission to keep designer freebees that were sent to her during her dating years with Prince Harry.

While “As an actress it was perfectly acceptable to take freebies sent by fashion chains and designer labels” the royal family operated differently and thus such gifts were deemed unacceptable.

However, at the same time “Meghan had to be told it was not the done thing when you are a member of the royal family.”