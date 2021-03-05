Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Mar 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Palace aids fire back with stories of Meghan Markle's ‘horror’ tantrums: ‘This is not done!’

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 05, 2021

Palace aids fire back with stories of Meghan Markle's ‘horror’ tantrums: ‘This is not done!’

In response to the claims of Meghan Markle’s legal team, royal aids have come forward to reveal the true nature of the former royal and her rage fits over being refused designer items.

News regarding Meghan Markle’s terror tantrums within the royal family were brought forward by a source close to Page Six.

According to the insider Meghan Markle once flew into rage after she was denied permission to keep designer freebees that were sent to her during her dating years with Prince Harry.

While “As an actress it was perfectly acceptable to take freebies sent by fashion chains and designer labels” the royal family operated differently and thus such gifts were deemed unacceptable.

However, at the same time “Meghan had to be told it was not the done thing when you are a member of the royal family.”

More From Entertainment:

Shakira elated as hit song 'Girl Like Me' crosses 300m views

Shakira elated as hit song 'Girl Like Me' crosses 300m views
'Palace's silence over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bullying allegations speaks volumes'

'Palace's silence over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bullying allegations speaks volumes'
Paris Hilton 'pleasantly surprised' after Sarah Silverman apologises for 'hardcore jokes'

Paris Hilton 'pleasantly surprised' after Sarah Silverman apologises for 'hardcore jokes'
Prince Philip returns to King Edward VII Hospital for continued treatment

Prince Philip returns to King Edward VII Hospital for continued treatment
Experts reveal how ‘tides have turned’ in Harry, Meghan Markle’s relationship

Experts reveal how ‘tides have turned’ in Harry, Meghan Markle’s relationship
Kate Middleton and Prince William release new video for royal fans

Kate Middleton and Prince William release new video for royal fans

Palace aids lash out at Meghan Markle’s ‘incandescent’ smear campaign

Palace aids lash out at Meghan Markle’s ‘incandescent’ smear campaign
Thomas Markle Jr claims half-sister Meghan Markle ‘shown her true colours’

Thomas Markle Jr claims half-sister Meghan Markle ‘shown her true colours’
Dua Lipa defends Britney Spears’ ‘anxiety-inducing’ paparazzi encounters

Dua Lipa defends Britney Spears’ ‘anxiety-inducing’ paparazzi encounters
Royal family bracing for 'explosion' after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle interview

Royal family bracing for 'explosion' after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle interview

Lupita Nyong'o opens up on ‘Black Panther’ changes after Chadwick Boseman

Lupita Nyong'o opens up on ‘Black Panther’ changes after Chadwick Boseman
Selena Gomez, DJ Snake finally unveil ‘Selfish Love’ music video

Selena Gomez, DJ Snake finally unveil ‘Selfish Love’ music video

Latest

view all