Showbiz
Saturday Mar 06 2021
Hania Aamir addresses hate towards her ‘beauty filter’ speech on fairness

Actor Hania Aamir has stepped forward to give her thoughts on the hate she’s received for her filtered conversation on color and its associations with beauty.

The star referenced the critics calling her recent video ‘hypocritical’ with a candid jibe and claimed, “I’ve seen multiple articles penned about why I spoke with a filter and makeup on such a topic that doesn’t need any of that. The point is do what YOU are comfortable with, own who you are not because of existing beauty standards.”

“If I want to use a beauty filter because I want to do it, it’s completely fine. But if I use a filter because I feel pressurized by society to look a certain way, then it’s off the beam.”

During her conversation she added how killing the subject matter defeats the entire purpose of encouraging women with a fresh perspective. “Let’s just not pit women against women, just because you don’t understand my point of view. There’s something good going on over here, so please expand your thinking and cogitate to be positive in your life.

While concluding she claimed, “For those wanting to write on skin positivity and framing my words rather differently, I’ve been coming bare face on social media displaying my textured skin, pimples for the past two years and that’s what you should be writing about, not utilizing the opportunity to target someone and become a carpetbagger.”

