Janhvi Kapoor’s unseen childhood dance video goes viral

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor has treated the fans with an unseen childhood video of Janhvi to celebrate her birthday.



Khushi took to Instagram and shared a never-before-seen video of little Janhvi dancing in the house.

In the throwback video, the Dostana 2 actress is seen wearing a night suit and twirling in the living room of their house.

Khushi shared the video with a sweet birthday note.

She wrote, “Happy birthday to my everything. I love you always,” followed by heart emoji.

Fans can’t stop gushing over Janhvi, who turned 24 today.



The video of little Janhvi’s dance has taken the internet by storm.