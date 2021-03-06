Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Saturday Mar 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Janhvi Kapoor’s unseen childhood dance video goes viral

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 06, 2021

Janhvi Kapoor’s unseen childhood dance video goes viral

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor has treated the fans with an unseen childhood video of Janhvi to celebrate her birthday.

Khushi took to Instagram and shared a never-before-seen video of little Janhvi dancing in the house.

In the throwback video, the Dostana 2 actress is seen wearing a night suit and twirling in the living room of their house.

Khushi shared the video with a sweet birthday note.

She wrote, “Happy birthday to my everything. I love you always,” followed by heart emoji.

Fans can’t stop gushing over Janhvi, who turned 24 today.

The video of little Janhvi’s dance has taken the internet by storm.

More From Showbiz:

Dia Mirza addresses the ‘tragedy’ of having to remind fans of the climate crisis

Dia Mirza addresses the ‘tragedy’ of having to remind fans of the climate crisis
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan host birthday party for Ibrahim Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan host birthday party for Ibrahim Ali Khan
‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan receives Indian Television Academy award

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan receives Indian Television Academy award
Hema Malini gets coronavirus vaccine

Hema Malini gets coronavirus vaccine
Celebrities voice support for PM Imran Khan: 'With you my Captain!'

Celebrities voice support for PM Imran Khan: 'With you my Captain!'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya backtracks on abuse allegations

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya backtracks on abuse allegations
Iqra Aziz gives a nod to Emma Watson with her thought-provoking note

Iqra Aziz gives a nod to Emma Watson with her thought-provoking note
Hania Aamir addresses hate towards her ‘beauty filter’ speech on fairness

Hania Aamir addresses hate towards her ‘beauty filter’ speech on fairness
Jannat Mirza hits two million mark on Instagram after TikTok success

Jannat Mirza hits two million mark on Instagram after TikTok success

Deepika Padukone makes waves with ‘Women’s Impact Report’ milestone

Deepika Padukone makes waves with ‘Women’s Impact Report’ milestone
Nora Fatehi’s dance video ‘Dilbar’ reaches one billion views on YouTube

Nora Fatehi’s dance video ‘Dilbar’ reaches one billion views on YouTube
Katrina Kaif looks adorable in childhood picture

Katrina Kaif looks adorable in childhood picture

Latest

view all