Sunday Mar 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Kanye West hoping Kim Kardashian will soon ‘realize what she is missing’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 07, 2021

American rapper Kanye West and Kim Kardashian sent shockwaves after news of their divorce came to surface.

And as the drama around their split escalates, sources have revealed to HollywoodLife how the rapper believes he can win back his wife.

Speaking to the portal, insiders said: “Kanye honestly feels that he can get Kim back. There is so much strain thanks to so many obstacles with quarantine and both of them wanting to live in different parts of the country, to the kids and to his overall health.”

“He is realistic and knows that co-parenting is the way forward since Kim has had enough, but he feels it can be used as a breather to where distance will make the heart grow fonder and she will realize what she is missing,” they went on to say.

The insider further explained: “Kanye wants to take the uphill battle, which is why he wears the ring. He is committed to Kim whether or not she is to him and whatever any future paperwork happens to say.”

“Kanye will always have love and the utmost respect for Kim regardless of what happens in their marriage.”

“Not only is she the mother of his children, but they built a strong friendship years before they began dating and things turned into a romantic relationship.”

“He knows this isn’t an easy situation for anybody, but he’s dedicated to remaining on good terms with Kim, Kris [Jenner], and the rest of her family. They have a long history together and at the end of the day, they’re still family and always will be,” they added. 

