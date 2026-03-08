Demi Moore shares words of wisdom: ‘Perfection doesn’t exist’

Demi Moore is sharing a powerful realisation as she reflects on her past pursuit of perfection and why she eventually let it go.

The Substance star opened up about letting go of perfection during a Power Talks panel discussion at NYA Studios in Los Angeles on March 3.

As the conversation unfolded, the Oscar nominee said that she used to strive to be “perfect,” but her perspective shifted after someone opened her eyes with some words of wisdom.

“I had somebody say something so interesting about being perfect, because I certainly have been trapped by trying to be perfect,” she said.

“[They] said, ‘Do you know anyone that's perfect?’ And I said, ‘No.’ [They said], ‘Do you know anything that's perfect?’ I said, ‘No, I don't know anything that's perfect,” the Actor Award winner continued. “And he said, ‘Well, why would you want to be no one and nothing?’”

In addition to imparting the life-changing message, the Ghost stress also shed light on her idea of not limiting herself based on arbitrary societal rules around gender and aging.

She spoke about how society places unnecessary expectations on women, especially about aging and appearance. For example the idea that older women shouldn’t have long hair.

The Golden Globe award winner chose to ignore those rules and do what makes her feel confident.

She believes change is the only constant in life, and people should learn to accept and flow with it rather than resist it.

Moore, 63, wants to keep working on herself and improving every day, which she believes is the best example she can set for her children.