Justin Bieber holds Hailey close in outing after ‘magical’ pregnancy reveal

Justin Bieber couldn’t seem to keep his hands off his beloved wife Hailey Bieber during their latest outing.

On Friday, March 6, the couple, who tied the knot in 2018, were spotted packing on the PDA as they went out in Beverly Hills, California, to grab lunch.

After their meal, the Baby hitmaker and the Rhode owner were seen leaving the South Beverly Grill together with the pop star wrapping his arms around Hailey, 29, from behind.

He held her close by the waist as the lovebirds made their way down the street.

For the day time date, the model donned a black knit sweater, matching skirt and black leather mules, Justin, 32, meanwhile opted for jean shorts, slippers and a green hoodie and sunglasses.

The parents of one’s sweet outing comes shortly after the mother reflected on her “magical” pregnancy with their son, Jack Blues Bieber.

Speaking on the She MD podcast with co-hosts Mary Alice Haney and Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi, who is her own physician, the businesswoman opened up about her journey to motherhood and revealed that doctors had previously warned she might face difficulties conceiving due to a septum in her uterus.

“I was like, ‘Okay. Well, I’m not thinking about getting pregnant right now, so we’ll just cross that bridge when we get there.’ And then I magically got pregnant,” she recalled. “It was a surprise.”

Aliabadi reflected on finding out, recalling, “She’s like, ‘I’m pregnant!’ And I’m like, ‘No!”

Despite the initial concerns, the Yummy singer’s wife said her body “luckily” adapted as her pregnancy progressed.

Hailey and Justin welcomed their first child in August 2024. In the years since, the couple has largely kept their son out of the spotlight and have avoided sharing his face publicly on social media.