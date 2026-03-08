 
Liam Payne's sister reacts to Harry Styles fourth studio album

Asfa Munir
March 08, 2026

Harry Styles has received immense love and support from former One Direction singer Liam Payne’s sister Ruth Gibbins.

The 32-year-old singer dropped his fourth studio album "Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally" on March 6, which immediately became the biggest album debut of 2026 as of now. 

He had already received a single from the album Aperture in January, marking a comeback to the spotlight after a three-year hiatus.

Two days ago, Harry shared a post on his Instagram announcing the release of the new record in a caption that read, “It’s all waiting there for you. Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.”

Payne’s sister Gibbins, who have always shown support for all her brother’s former bandmates, dropped her reaction to Styles’ new record in the comments.

She wrote, “Well done Harry, you should feel really proud of yourself.”

Previously, Ruth also appreciated the work Louis Tomlinson did on his new album How Did We Get Here that he released on January 23.

Fans are loving the fact that Gibbins is keeping Payne’s presence alive and is doing what her brother would have if he would have been alive.

One of them wrote to her, “Thank you for always supporting my boys, I know Liam would have done the same. Sending you lots of love always, Ru.”

The Teardrops singer passed away on October 16, 2024. 

