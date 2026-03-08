Jessie Buckley opens up about battle with depression and eating disorder

Jessie Buckley admits going to therapy since the age of 17

Jessie Buckley has shared her struggles with eating disorder and depression in her teens.

The 36-year-old, who recently featured in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Bride alongside Christian Bale, reflected on her battle with mental disorder and how she coped up with it.

During a chat on BBC Radio 4’s Island Discs, she confessed about dealing with depression and eating order during her teenage years.

"I had an eating disorder, and it took time, and it took a lot of help, and also it was depression…”

While discussing the rough patch in her life, Jessie claimed that she didn’t know how to be alive the way she wanted as it was being very difficult.

She also admitted that she do not regret at it at all as it made her recognize her vulnerabilities as human in the world.

Buckley went on to say, "You know, you can’t walk through life not being affected, but you can transform that into something that allows you to be more human and alive in the way that you want to be.”

The Golden Globe winner disclosed that she has been in therapy since she was seventeen and still go every week.

Jessie recently received a bunch of awards for her performance as Agnes Hathaway in Hamnet alongside Paul Mescal.