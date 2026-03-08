Jack Osbourne reveals final conversation with Ozzy Osbourne: 'he was done'

The renowned heavy metal icon, Ozzy Osbourne, famously known as the Prince of Darkness, passed away at the age of 76

Jack Osbourne has opened up about the final weeks of his father Ozzy Osbourne's life, revealing that he realised the rock legend was 'done' in the weeks leading up to his death last year.

On Saturday, he was posthumously awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at the BRITS for his outstanding contribution to the music industry.

On Thursday, Jack, 40, appeared on an episode of the HATE TO BREAK IT TO YA podcast, where he spoke from the heart about his father's last days.

At one point, he shared an intimate conversation he had with Ozzy the night after the SabaSabbath farewell show, which left him with a devastating realization.

While putting Ozzy to bed, Jack, who was preparing to return to Los Angeles, said his father confessed to him that he wanted to 'cut [his] hair off.'

'Right before I left, I was putting him to bed and he was like brushing his teeth or whatever,' Jack recalled. 'He was looking at himself in the mirror and he goes, "I think I'm going to cut my hair off.'

Jack remembered asking him why and Ozzy replying: 'I've retired. I'm not a rock star anymore.'

He also recalled that his father had only ever cut his hair short once and shaved his head. And so I think about that and I'm like, "Yeah, he was done. He was okay with his journey.'

Jack additionally opened up about his father's final day. 'Obviously everyone knew he was sick… but we weren't expecting it to be as quick as it was. He was up, he was doing his thing, had some breakfast, and that was it.'

Osbourne died from complications related to a long battle with a form of Parkinson’s disease on July 22, 2025.