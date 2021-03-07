Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Sunday Mar 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Arjun Kapoor pens emotional note for Janhvi Kapoor

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 07, 2021

Arjun Kapoor pens emotional note for Janhvi Kapoor

Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor recently took to social media and penned a heartfelt note outlining his lifelong oath to sister Janhvi Kapoor.

The note in question not only showcased Arjun’s pride within Dhadak girl Jahnvi but also professed his unending love no matter “whichever path you seek.”

He wrote on Instagram, “Happy birthday @janhvikapoor !!! I can’t promise much except like this picture you shall always have my support & hand wherever you go & whichever path you seek..”

The picture accompanying the post contained a throwback snap from their season 6 Koffee with Karan appearance.

Check it out below:



More From Showbiz:

Mahira Khan looks ravishing in her latest sun-kissed photo

Mahira Khan looks ravishing in her latest sun-kissed photo
Sara Ali Khan shares a glimpse from brother Ibrahim Ali Khan’s birthday party hosted by their dad Saif Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan shares a glimpse from brother Ibrahim Ali Khan’s birthday party hosted by their dad Saif Ali Khan
Aiman Khan congratulates Rehmat Ajmal on her wedding

Aiman Khan congratulates Rehmat Ajmal on her wedding
‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’: Feroze Khan thanks fans for love

‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’: Feroze Khan thanks fans for love
Kangana Ranaut celebrates seven years of iconic film ‘Queen’

Kangana Ranaut celebrates seven years of iconic film ‘Queen’
Canadian vlogger Rosie Gabrielle ties the knot to Pakistani traveler Adeel Amer

Canadian vlogger Rosie Gabrielle ties the knot to Pakistani traveler Adeel Amer
Dia Mirza addresses the ‘tragedy’ of having to remind fans of the climate crisis

Dia Mirza addresses the ‘tragedy’ of having to remind fans of the climate crisis
Janhvi Kapoor’s unseen childhood dance video goes viral

Janhvi Kapoor’s unseen childhood dance video goes viral
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan host birthday party for Ibrahim Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan host birthday party for Ibrahim Ali Khan
‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan receives Indian Television Academy award

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan receives Indian Television Academy award
Hema Malini gets coronavirus vaccine

Hema Malini gets coronavirus vaccine
Celebrities voice support for PM Imran Khan: 'With you my Captain!'

Celebrities voice support for PM Imran Khan: 'With you my Captain!'

Latest

view all