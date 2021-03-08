Anushka Sharma all smiles with newborn daughter in latest sweet photo

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma received love from her husband Virat Kohli on International Women’s Day as he posted a sweet picture of his wife and their newborn daughter.



Sharing the adorable picture, Virat Kohli also disclosed that Anushka is the most ‘compassionate’ and ‘strong’ woman in his life.

He wrote, “Seeing the birth of a child is the most spine chilling, unbelievable and amazing experience a human being can have. After witnessing that, you understand the true strength and divinity of women and why God created life inside them. It's because they are way stronger than us men.”

“Happy Women's Day to the most fiercely, compassionate and strong woman of my life and to the one who's going to grow up to be like her mother” followed by heart emoji.



“And also a Happy Women’s Day to all the amazing women of the world,” he further said.

Anushka and Virat welcomed their first baby on January 11, 2021.