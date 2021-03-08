Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Monday Mar 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Anushka Sharma all smiles with newborn daughter in latest sweet photo

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 08, 2021

Anushka Sharma all smiles with newborn daughter in latest sweet photo

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma received love from her husband Virat Kohli on International Women’s Day as he posted a sweet picture of his wife and their newborn daughter.

Sharing the adorable picture, Virat Kohli also disclosed that Anushka is the most ‘compassionate’ and ‘strong’ woman in his life.

He wrote, “Seeing the birth of a child is the most spine chilling, unbelievable and amazing experience a human being can have. After witnessing that, you understand the true strength and divinity of women and why God created life inside them. It's because they are way stronger than us men.”

“Happy Women's Day to the most fiercely, compassionate and strong woman of my life and to the one who's going to grow up to be like her mother” followed by heart emoji.

“And also a Happy Women’s Day to all the amazing women of the world,” he further said.

Anushka and Virat welcomed their first baby on January 11, 2021.

More From Showbiz:

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares first photo of newborn son

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares first photo of newborn son
Minal Khan enjoys Sunday brunch with Saboor Aly, Areeba Habib

Minal Khan enjoys Sunday brunch with Saboor Aly, Areeba Habib
Mahira Khan looks ravishing in her latest sun-kissed photo

Mahira Khan looks ravishing in her latest sun-kissed photo
Sara Ali Khan shares a glimpse from brother Ibrahim Ali Khan’s birthday party hosted by their dad Saif Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan shares a glimpse from brother Ibrahim Ali Khan’s birthday party hosted by their dad Saif Ali Khan
Aiman Khan congratulates Rehmat Ajmal on her wedding

Aiman Khan congratulates Rehmat Ajmal on her wedding
Arjun Kapoor pens emotional note for Janhvi Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor pens emotional note for Janhvi Kapoor
‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’: Feroze Khan thanks fans for love

‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’: Feroze Khan thanks fans for love
Kangana Ranaut celebrates seven years of iconic film ‘Queen’

Kangana Ranaut celebrates seven years of iconic film ‘Queen’
Canadian vlogger Rosie Gabrielle ties the knot to Pakistani traveler Adeel Amer

Canadian vlogger Rosie Gabrielle ties the knot to Pakistani traveler Adeel Amer
Dia Mirza addresses the ‘tragedy’ of having to remind fans of the climate crisis

Dia Mirza addresses the ‘tragedy’ of having to remind fans of the climate crisis
Janhvi Kapoor’s unseen childhood dance video goes viral

Janhvi Kapoor’s unseen childhood dance video goes viral
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan host birthday party for Ibrahim Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan host birthday party for Ibrahim Ali Khan

Latest

view all