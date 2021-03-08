Piers Morgan slams Meghan Markle for ‘disgraceful’ interview

Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Mar 08 2021
Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has blasted Meghan Markle for her interview with Oprah Winfrey, saying “This interview is an absolutely disgraceful betrayal of the Queen and the Royal Family”.

Hours after Meghan and Prince Harry’s interview on CBS, Piers Morgan turned to Twitter and slammed Meghan for it.

In a series of tweets, the Good Morning Britain presented said, “This interview is an absolutely disgraceful betrayal of the Queen and the Royal Family. I expect all this vile destructive self-serving nonsense from Meghan Markle - but for Harry to let her take down his family and the Monarchy like this is shameful.”

He further said, “Harry wants America and the rest of the world to hate his own family, hate the Monarchy and hate his country. I suggest everyone waits for the victims of his wife’s rampage to have their say on her outlandish claims before they do so.”

He also sarcastically said that Meghan Markle should be nominated for an Oscar after the interview.

Piers tweeted, “Is it too late for Oscar nominations? #meghan.”


