Monday Mar 08 2021
Serena Williams breaks silence on Meghan and Harry's earth-shattering tell-all

Monday Mar 08, 2021

Serena Williams posts a touching note for her 'selfless friend' Meghan Markle 

Tennis star Serena Williams has broken her silence in support of her close friend Meghan Markle, following her shell-shocking tell-all with Oprah Winfrey that aired last night.

Posting a touching note for her 'selfless friend,' Williams wrote, "Meghan Markle, my selfless friend, lives her life—and leads by example— with empathy and compassion. She teaches me everyday what it means to be truly noble. Her words illustrate the pain and cruelty she’s experienced."

"I know first hand the sexism and racism institutions and the media use to vilify women and people of color to minimize us, to break us down and demonize us. We must recognize our obligation to decry malicious, unfounded gossip and tabloid journalism. the mental health and consequences of systemic oppression and victimization are devastating, isolating and all too often lethal," she added.

"I want Meghan’s daughter, my daughter and your daughter to live in a society that is driven by respect. Keep in your memory the fruitage of the spirit is love, joy, peace, long-suffering, kindness, goodness, faith, mildness, self-control. Against such things there is no law," Williams ended the note.

In her explosive chat, one of the jarring revelations Meghan made was how she got suicidal while living at the Palace.

“I didn’t want to be alive anymore,” the Duchess of Sussex said. “I was ashamed to admit it to Harry but I knew if I didn’t say it, I would do it. I just didn’t want to be alive anymore. It was clear, it was real, it was frightening, and it was a constant thought.”

