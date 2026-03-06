Selena Gomez sets alarms ringing for Taylor Swift collab with Easter Eggs

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez send hints of an upcoming collaboration

Selena Gomez has stirred up the Swiftie nation with her recent comments about her best friend Taylor Swift, and fans believe she is dropping Easter Eggs for something big.

The 33-year-old actress and singer has always been vocal about her support for the Eras Tour performer, 36, but Swifties have noticed a regular pattern recently.

The Only Murders in The Building star first spoke about being the muse behind Swift's song dorothea, and revealed there was another song they made together called, Family.

Following the confession which brought a streaming surge for the song, Gomez took to Instagram and shared a video of herself singing along to the Grammy winner's song Father Figure.

Alongside the video, the Rare hitmaker wrote, "does anyone else love a profoundly clever and smart lyricist or is that just me???"

Soon after the video was posted on Gomez's Stories, Swifties began theorising that her recent mentions of Swift are a hint at an upcoming collaboration between the two besties.

Fans noticed that the next video the Rare Beauty founder posted was a TikTok with Jennifer Aniston, in which they used the audio saying, "do you know something? I know something but do you know something?" which they believed was another clue.

One Swiftie wrote on X, "she is in that lizzie tay video isnt she," referring to Swift's Elizabeth Taylor music video which is rumoured to have been filmed already.

Agreeing with the claim, another wrote, "She's in the mv. I'm 80% convinced now. This her 3rd time refrencing[sic] Tay this week alone. (Ik they're friends and it's normal but in such a short period of time....)."

A third Swiftie chimed in, "somethings cooking and i need to know what ASAP."

Along with Elizabeth Taylor remix, fans also believed in a theory that Swift and Gomez are releasing their old song Family from the vault.

It remains to be seen if these Easter Eggs lead up to a collaboration.