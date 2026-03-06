Bebe Rexha drops new song 'New Religion': 'My love letter to music'

'Dirty Blonde' is set to release on June 12, 2026

Bebe Rexha is paying tribute to the genre that made her fall back in love with music.

On Friday, March 6, the pop star unveiled her new song New Religion, the third drop from her upcoming fourth studio album, Dirty Blonde, following the tracks I Like You Better than Me and Çike Çike. Marking the new release, Rexha took to Instagram to open up about the struggles that shaped the track.

“When I started this new era, I was in a dark place. I was frustrated, angry… and really depressed. I felt like I was in a cage and no matter how loud I screamed I was stuck. And I honestly didn’t know how I was going to break out of it,” she wrote.

According to Rexha, the path forward came from returning to the sound that first made her feel alive.

“So I went back to the one thing that has always made me feel something, dance music. When the bass hits your chest and you lose yourself in the music, nothing else matters. That’s where I felt free again,” she explained.

The singer described New Religion as a deeply personal tribute to the power of music and the comfort it has brought her during difficult moments. “‘New Religion’ is my love letter to music. My sanctuary. My salvation on the dance floor. It’s about remembering that music has always been there for me, through every high and every low,” she continued.

Rexha also thanked electronic music pioneers Faithless for allowing her to sample one of their iconic records on the track.

Looking ahead, Rexha said she’s eager to take the song to audiences around the world.

“I can’t wait to perform this live. I can’t wait to hear it at festivals, in clubs, at parties, on the radio. But most of all, I can’t wait to share it with you.”

Dirty Blonde is set to release on June 12, 2026.