Jennifer Lopez returns to music with 'Save Me Tonight' after Vegas shows

Jennifer Lopez finally releases EDM song after teasing it for months

Jennifer Lopez released a new song Save Me Tonight, with David Guetta amid her ongoing Las Vegas residency.

The 56-year-old multihyphenated star dropped the song on Friday, March 6, nine months after she performed the unreleased version on stage during live show.

The On The Floor hitmaker took to Instagram and shared a video of herself performing a dance routine to the EDM song along with her crew.

The song, which is now finally available for streaming, had become a fixture in Lopez’s setlist since she debuted it in June 2025, and migrated into her The JLo Show in Las Vegas as well.

The Kiss of a Spider Woman actress just released a new song, and with no breaks, she is headed for the next string of shows at The Colosseum inside Caesars Palace on Friday night.

Celebrating the release of Save Me Tonight, her performance on the release day will be simulcasted live on her TikTok, Instagram, and all social media pages.

The David Guetta collaboration is one of the six unreleased songs that J.Lo played for her fans in a secret listening party in Los Angeles back in July. The other songs included Up All Night, Regular, Free, Wreckage of You and Birthday.

Birthday was then released at the end of that month.