Britney Spears 911 call exposes wild highway chase before DUI arrest

A tense moment unfolded on a California highway after new details about a police chase involving pop star Britney Spears were released.

The 44 year old singer was arrested on the evening of March 4 in Ventura after police suspected that she was driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

According to records from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, she was later released early the next morning under a “cite and release” process, meaning that she was allowed to go home after receiving a citation.

The situation started when someone called 911 to report a black BMW driving dangerously on the road.

The caller said the car was moving very fast, braking suddenly and swerving across lanes.

They also mentioned the vehicle did not have a working tail light.

One dispatcher said, “A black sedan, erratic braking, swerving and driving with no tail light.”

Police, however, then started searching for the vehicle along Highway 101 in Ventura County.

Officers followed the car for almost an hour while watching its movements on the busy freeway.

Authorities later identified the vehicle as a 2026 black BMW convertible which they thought is belong Spears.

The chase began around 8.13 pm before officers finally managed to stop the car and arrest the singer.