 
Geo News

Why Timothee Chalamet left Kylie Jenner behind on Actor Awards night?

Timothée Chalamet walked the red carpet with his mother, Nicole Flender

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 06, 2026

Why Timothee Chalamet left Kylie Jenner behind on Actor Awards night?
Why Timothee Chalamet left Kylie Jenner behind on Actor Awards night?

Timothée Chalamet made a quiet but noticeable choice at the 2026 Actor Awards, leaving people wondering.

Instead of arriving with girlfriend Kylie Jenner, the actor walked the red carpet with his mother, Nicole Flender.

The ceremony took place on March 1 in Los Angeles, where many stars gathered for one of the biggest nights of the awards season.

Chalamet’s appearance with his mother quickly caught attention and sparked conversation online, with people giving their own opinions.

According to sources cited by Rob Shuter, the Dune actor’s decision was deliberate.

“Bringing his mom sends a message,” one awards strategist said, noting that the gesture “softens him” and signals to voters that he is “a serious actor.”

The move reportedly avoided a high profile couple moment that could have shifted attention away from his work.

An insider framed the decision as a form of damage control, “This was about credibility,” they said, adding that it was “about getting the focus back on the work.”

The Substack, however, report also referenced previous award losses and said that Chalamet’s relationship with Jenner could overshadow his professional narrative.

A studio source added that the competition was close, stating, “He knows the race is tight. Every image counts. Every headline counts.”

Even though he did not win that night, Timothee’s appearance created plenty of discussion across the entertainment world.

Bebe Rexha drops new song 'New Religion': 'My love letter to music'
Bebe Rexha drops new song 'New Religion': 'My love letter to music'
Britney Spears 911 call exposes wild highway chase before DUI arrest
Britney Spears 911 call exposes wild highway chase before DUI arrest
Selena Gomez sets alarms ringing for Taylor Swift collab with Easter Eggs
Selena Gomez sets alarms ringing for Taylor Swift collab with Easter Eggs
Jack Osbourne reveals Ozzy Osbourne's final hours before death
Jack Osbourne reveals Ozzy Osbourne's final hours before death
Hilary Duff announces upcoming TV appearance for first time in ten years
Hilary Duff announces upcoming TV appearance for first time in ten years
Zendaya's gold wedding band fuels speculation she's married to Tom Holland
Zendaya's gold wedding band fuels speculation she's married to Tom Holland
Scott Patterson addresses his sudden exit from 'Sullivan's Crossing'
Scott Patterson addresses his sudden exit from 'Sullivan's Crossing'
Inside Harry Styles shocking surprise in new song ‘Dance No More': Check lyrics
Inside Harry Styles shocking surprise in new song ‘Dance No More': Check lyrics