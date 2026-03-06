Why Timothee Chalamet left Kylie Jenner behind on Actor Awards night?

Timothée Chalamet made a quiet but noticeable choice at the 2026 Actor Awards, leaving people wondering.



Instead of arriving with girlfriend Kylie Jenner, the actor walked the red carpet with his mother, Nicole Flender.

The ceremony took place on March 1 in Los Angeles, where many stars gathered for one of the biggest nights of the awards season.

Chalamet’s appearance with his mother quickly caught attention and sparked conversation online, with people giving their own opinions.

According to sources cited by Rob Shuter, the Dune actor’s decision was deliberate.

“Bringing his mom sends a message,” one awards strategist said, noting that the gesture “softens him” and signals to voters that he is “a serious actor.”

The move reportedly avoided a high profile couple moment that could have shifted attention away from his work.

An insider framed the decision as a form of damage control, “This was about credibility,” they said, adding that it was “about getting the focus back on the work.”

The Substack, however, report also referenced previous award losses and said that Chalamet’s relationship with Jenner could overshadow his professional narrative.

A studio source added that the competition was close, stating, “He knows the race is tight. Every image counts. Every headline counts.”

Even though he did not win that night, Timothee’s appearance created plenty of discussion across the entertainment world.