Check out Minal Khan's sweet message with sister Aiman Khan on Women's Day

In recognition of Women’s Day, Pakistani actress Minal Khan shared a thoughtful message with her fans.



Taking to Instagram, the stunner shared a clip with her sister Aiman Khan.

The two could be seen looking drop-dead gorgeous as they smiled from ear-to-ear.

Her caption paid homage to women on their big day saying women are capable of doing anything and everything.

"There’s nothing women can’t do. Stronger together," she captioned the post.

Fans were just as elated over the post as they showered the duo.

"Happy Women's Day my cuties," one user commented.

"Beautiess," another commented.



"Loveyouu both," a third one commented.

Take a look:







