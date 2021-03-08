Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Monday Mar 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Check out Minal Khan's sweet message with sister Aiman Khan on Women's Day

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 08, 2021

In recognition of Women’s Day, Pakistani actress Minal Khan shared a thoughtful message with her fans. 

Taking to Instagram, the stunner shared a clip with her sister Aiman Khan. 

The two could be seen looking drop-dead gorgeous as they smiled from ear-to-ear.

Her caption paid homage to women on their big day saying women are capable of doing anything and everything. 

"There’s nothing women can’t do. Stronger together," she captioned the post.

Fans were just as elated over the post as they showered the duo.

"Happy Women's Day my cuties," one user commented. 

"Beautiess," another commented. 

"Loveyouu both," a third one commented.

Take a look:



More From Showbiz:

Iqra Aziz dedicates Women’s Day to late Neelo Begum

Iqra Aziz dedicates Women’s Day to late Neelo Begum
Mahira Khan gushes over Momal Sheikh as she recreates her dance

Mahira Khan gushes over Momal Sheikh as she recreates her dance
Imran Abbas visits sets of ‘Dirilis: Ertugrul’, ‘Kurulus: Osman’ in Turkey

Imran Abbas visits sets of ‘Dirilis: Ertugrul’, ‘Kurulus: Osman’ in Turkey
Anushka Sharma reveals her desire to portray the ‘feminist gaze’

Anushka Sharma reveals her desire to portray the ‘feminist gaze’
Anushka Sharma all smiles with newborn daughter in latest sweet photo

Anushka Sharma all smiles with newborn daughter in latest sweet photo
Kareena Kapoor Khan shares first photo of newborn son

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares first photo of newborn son
Minal Khan enjoys Sunday brunch with Saboor Aly, Areeba Habib

Minal Khan enjoys Sunday brunch with Saboor Aly, Areeba Habib
Mahira Khan looks ravishing in her latest sun-kissed photo

Mahira Khan looks ravishing in her latest sun-kissed photo
Sara Ali Khan shares a glimpse from brother Ibrahim Ali Khan’s birthday party hosted by their dad Saif Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan shares a glimpse from brother Ibrahim Ali Khan’s birthday party hosted by their dad Saif Ali Khan
Aiman Khan congratulates Rehmat Ajmal on her wedding

Aiman Khan congratulates Rehmat Ajmal on her wedding
Arjun Kapoor pens emotional note for Janhvi Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor pens emotional note for Janhvi Kapoor
‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’: Feroze Khan thanks fans for love

‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’: Feroze Khan thanks fans for love

Latest

view all