Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Monday Mar 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Iqra Aziz dedicates Women’s Day to late Neelo Begum

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 08, 2021

Iqra Aziz dedicates Women’s Day to late Neelo Begum

Pakistani actress Iqra Aziz dedicated International Women’s Day to Neelo Begum, who passed away on January 30, 2021.

Sharing a monochrome throwback photo of film star Shaan Shahid’s mother, the Khuda Aur Mohabbat actress said, “Recently, we lost one of the strongest women the world has seen. A very fine Actor, successful individual, an amazing wife and a wonderful mother.”

She further said, “Not only @official.shaanshahid but the whole country feels proud of her achievements. Thankyou Neelo ji for inspiring us all, may you rest in peace.”

“I dedicate this International Women’s day to Neelo Begum and All the strong Women working at home and out‼”, Iqra Aziz said followed by heart emoji.

Born in 1940, Neelo was an acclaimed actress who rose to fame for her work in film Aaye Mausam Rangeelay Suhanay.

More From Showbiz:

Mahira Khan gushes over Momal Sheikh as she recreates her dance

Mahira Khan gushes over Momal Sheikh as she recreates her dance
Check out Minal Khan's sweet message with sister Aiman Khan on Women's Day

Check out Minal Khan's sweet message with sister Aiman Khan on Women's Day
Imran Abbas visits sets of ‘Dirilis: Ertugrul’, ‘Kurulus: Osman’ in Turkey

Imran Abbas visits sets of ‘Dirilis: Ertugrul’, ‘Kurulus: Osman’ in Turkey
Anushka Sharma reveals her desire to portray the ‘feminist gaze’

Anushka Sharma reveals her desire to portray the ‘feminist gaze’
Anushka Sharma all smiles with newborn daughter in latest sweet photo

Anushka Sharma all smiles with newborn daughter in latest sweet photo
Kareena Kapoor Khan shares first photo of newborn son

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares first photo of newborn son
Minal Khan enjoys Sunday brunch with Saboor Aly, Areeba Habib

Minal Khan enjoys Sunday brunch with Saboor Aly, Areeba Habib
Mahira Khan looks ravishing in her latest sun-kissed photo

Mahira Khan looks ravishing in her latest sun-kissed photo
Sara Ali Khan shares a glimpse from brother Ibrahim Ali Khan’s birthday party hosted by their dad Saif Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan shares a glimpse from brother Ibrahim Ali Khan’s birthday party hosted by their dad Saif Ali Khan
Aiman Khan congratulates Rehmat Ajmal on her wedding

Aiman Khan congratulates Rehmat Ajmal on her wedding
Arjun Kapoor pens emotional note for Janhvi Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor pens emotional note for Janhvi Kapoor
‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’: Feroze Khan thanks fans for love

‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’: Feroze Khan thanks fans for love

Latest

view all