Ranbir Kapoor tests positive for coronavirus

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor has been diagnosed with Coronavirus, his mother Neetu has revealed on Tuesday.



Neetu turned to Instagram and shared a throwback photo of Ranbir and disclosed that her son has tested positive for Covid-19 and is on medication and recovering well.

She wrote, “Thank you for your concern and your good wishes. Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well.”

“He is in self quarantine at home and following all precautions,” Neetu further said.

