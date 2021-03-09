Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Mar 09 2021
Ranbir Kapoor tests positive for coronavirus

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor has been diagnosed with Coronavirus, his mother Neetu has revealed on Tuesday.

Neetu turned to Instagram and shared a throwback photo of Ranbir and disclosed that her son has tested positive for Covid-19 and is on medication and recovering well.

She wrote, “Thank you for your concern and your good wishes. Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well.”

“He is in self quarantine at home and following all precautions,” Neetu further said.

