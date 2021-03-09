‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan mourns death of Rasim Oztekin

Leading Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul mourned the death of fellow star Rasim Oztekin, who died following a heart attack at age of 62.



Engin, who portrays a titular role in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, shared a throwback photo of Oztekin on his Instagram story and prayed for the departed soul.

Turkish television, theater, and movie actor Rasim Oztekin died on Monday at age 62.

Oztekin passed away at an Istanbul hospital following a heart attack on Sunday, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced on Twitter.