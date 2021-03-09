Can't connect right now! retry
PML-N's Hina Pervaiz Butt tells Hafeez to 'shut up and focus on cricket'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 09, 2021

Mohammad Hafeez (L) and PML-N leader Hina Pervaiz Butt (R). Photo: File
  • Hafeez tweets in favour of PM Imran Khan, irking Hina Pervaiz Butt
  • Hafeez ha described PM Imran Khan's vote of confidence move as a "master stroke"
  • PM Imran Khan secured a vote of confidence from the parliament on Saturday


PML-N politician Hina Pervaiz Butt told Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Hafeez to "shut up and focus on cricket" a few days ago after the all-rounder took to social media to praise PM Imran Khan.

Tensions have risen between the government and the Opposition parties ever since Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh lost the Senate election from Islamabad to former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani.

Read more: 'Behind you skipper': Ministers, cricketers congratulate PM after vote of confidence win

In the days that followed, when the prime minister was able to successfully secure a vote of confidence from the parliament, Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Hafeez took to Twitter to appreciate the premier.

"Master stroke. #VoteOfConfidence @ImranKhanPTI," tweeted Hafeez.

The tweet apparently did not sit well with PML-N's Hina Pervaiz But, who lashed out at the cricketer, telling him to avoid discussing politics and focus on cricket instead.

"Pakistan [cricket] has become a laughing stock around the world for failing to implement coronavirus SOPs and now you are supporting a vote thief," Butt lashed out on Twitter.

Read more: Did PM Imran Khan give Sheikh Rasheed a cold shoulder after winning vote of confidence?

"It is better if you shut your mouth and play cricket and refrain from commenting on politics," she tweeted.

Hafeez has not responded to Butt's tweet.

Prime Minister Imran Khan secures vote of confidence with Opposition absent

PM Imran Khan had secured a vote of confidence in the National Assembly last week after the government's recent setback in the Senate polls.

He became the second prime minister in the history of Pakistan who went to the National Assembly for a voluntary vote of confidence.

Read more: 'Your days are numbered': PDM rejects PM Imran Khan's trust vote win

Prior to PM Khan, Nawaz Sharif had sought a voluntary vote of confidence from the Parliament after his reinstatement was granted by the Supreme Court in 1993.

The Opposition alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), had boycotted the NA session.

