Denise Richards celebrates daughter’s 17th birthday

American actress and former model Denise Richards celebrated her daughter’s 17th birthday.



The 50-year-old actress had her daughter, Sam, with actor Charlie Sheen. The World is Not Enough star shared her daughter’s multiple cute photos on Instagram. The photos also included a showbiz magazine cover that showed her and ex-husband Charlie Sheen posing with infant Sam.

Denise penned a loving note for her daughter on her birthday. She said, "Can't believe my beautiful baby girl is 17!!!! Time flies by so fast, so amazed [at] the beautiful young woman you've become.”

"Although a part of me would give anything to have those years back when you were little. I cherish those precious moments."

Saying sweet words of “I love you so much Sami girl,” Denise Richards closed out her happy birthday message and added, “I'm so proud of you. You're beyond beautiful inside and out and so compassionate. I love you my Sami. Happy birthday."



Responding to her mother’s loving tribute, Sam wrote: "Thank you mom, I love you," alongside two heart emojis. She also shared her pictures on the photo and video-sharing app on her birthday.

The striking resemblance between mother and daughter had several fans blurting out, “Beautiful.. looks just like you." One of them said, "Never noticed how much she looks like her beautiful mom, happy birthday to your darling girl.”



Denise had two children with Charlie Sheen. Sam is one of the two. After split following a choppy relationship, the actress got sole custody of both children in 2010. Charlie has started spending time with their daughters in 2012.

Last month, the former model celebrated her 50th birthday with a heart-melting note. The actress opened up about her anxiety for her old age. She penned: "I'll be honest, I had a bit of anxiety leading up to this birthday," she wrote. "And not just for the obvious reasons, because I really do still feel like I'm a silly big kid."

"It's because of my mom. She turned 50 when I was pregnant with Sami and shortly after was diagnosed with cancer & passed away a few years later,” she said.

"So I always had a bit of fear & anxiety, and I know I logically shouldn't,” he added.



