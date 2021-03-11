Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Thursday Mar 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Vidya Balan touches on being ‘taken for granted’ in marriages

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 11, 2021

Vidya Balan touches on being ‘taken for granted’ in marriages

Vidya Balan recently sat down for a candid chat and spilled the beans on the ‘terrible’ nature of being taken for granted in a marriage.

The actor got candid about being taken for granted during her interview with the Times of India and revealed, “Marriage involves a lot of work, I agree because you are living with a person you haven’t grown up with. It is so easy for you to take the other person for granted, and that is a terrible thing to happen. And that is when the spark goes away in marriage.”

“What I have discovered in these eight years is that the work involved is the effort not to take the other person for granted, and therefore it’s been joyous. If you slip up there, it’s not as exciting, just becomes mundane. I love the work that is required to be put in to keep the marriage strong and exciting.”

More From Showbiz:

YouTuber Zaid Ali excited being months away from parenthood

YouTuber Zaid Ali excited being months away from parenthood
Wanted to become professional cricketer: Atif Aslam reveals his journey into music

Wanted to become professional cricketer: Atif Aslam reveals his journey into music
Shahbaz Shigri sends birthday wishes to girlfriend Aima Baig

Shahbaz Shigri sends birthday wishes to girlfriend Aima Baig
Kareena Kapoor gets new hair makeover post birth of second baby

Kareena Kapoor gets new hair makeover post birth of second baby
Syra Yousuf, Bilal Ashraf’s stunning selfie takes the internet by storm

Syra Yousuf, Bilal Ashraf’s stunning selfie takes the internet by storm
Ushna Shah reminds colorist Pakistan what their ‘missing out on’

Ushna Shah reminds colorist Pakistan what their ‘missing out on’
Mahira Khan indulges in sweet Instagram banter with Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui

Mahira Khan indulges in sweet Instagram banter with Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui
Amitabh Bachchan to be honoured by Christopher Nolan, Martin Scorsese

Amitabh Bachchan to be honoured by Christopher Nolan, Martin Scorsese

Aamir Khan, Elli AvrRam’s music video ‘Har Funn Maula’ is out now

Aamir Khan, Elli AvrRam’s music video ‘Har Funn Maula’ is out now
Alia Bhatt’s birthday celebrations postponed after Ranbir Kapoor’s Covid-19 diagnosis

Alia Bhatt’s birthday celebrations postponed after Ranbir Kapoor’s Covid-19 diagnosis
Sanjay Leela Bhansali contracts Covid-19: report

Sanjay Leela Bhansali contracts Covid-19: report
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan make first public appearance together after birth of second child

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan make first public appearance together after birth of second child

Latest

view all