US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar includes Abdullah Siddiqui, Shamoon Ismail in playlist

US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar revealed that she loves listening to Pakistani singers Abdullah Siddiqui and Shamoon Ismail.

Taking to Twitter, Ilhan shared her playlist of the Muslim artists she loves to listen to on International Women’s day, as she pledged her support to them.

Included in the list were the Pakistani duo’s hit single Kids.

"I am jamming to the second part of my Muslim Vibes playlist as we pass final bill to send checks to people and Sensible Gun Control legislation. I hope you check out these [fire emoji] artists, who are mostly unknown to US audience and give them a boost."

Needless to say, Abdullah was surprised over the revelation as he captioned his Instagram post: "I’m on Congresswoman Ilhan Omar’s Spotify playlist. Surreal. "

