Thursday Mar 11 2021
Web Desk

Expert urges Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles to make Meghan Markle's son a prince

Thursday Mar 11, 2021

In her interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle revealed that the British royal family refused to make her son Archie a prince partly due to conversations about how dark his skin might be.

The explosive interview dealt a serious blow to the British monarchy, with millions of people using social media to criticize the royal family.

Commenting on Meghan's statement, prominent author Dr Michael Pinto-Duschinsky urged the Royal Family to reinstate the official roles of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

“Her Majesty and Prince Charles may respectfully be advised to reconsider some of the decisions that have been taken against Harry and Meghan on the basis of misinterpretations of royal rules, rules which are in any case not immutable," the expert wrote for "TheArticle".

He argued: “The Queen should consider giving Archie and, after her hopefully safe birth, his sister the same princely titles as those bestowed as a matter of discretion on Prince William’s younger children."

