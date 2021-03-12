Mandy Moore excited over newfound motherhood experience

American showbiz star Mandy Moore is happy with her newfound bliss of being a mother to an infant who is less than a month.



It was on February 20th when the 36-year-old mother had welcomed her son August "Gus" Harrison with husband Taylor Goldsmith. The new mom shared a picture of herself holding the baby boy to her chest on Instagram.

The actress captioned the post: "Doesn't get any better."

The This Is Us star is more excited about her experience with pregnancy and childbirth. She turned to the photo and video-sharing app to share her insights with her fans.

She shared her son's picture on social media.

It is sheer bliss to become a mother for Mandy Moore, who said a week after the childbirth that it had been "the best week ever."



Later, the new mom revealed that she's "still processing" his birth. With spiritual overtones, she expressed "utter gratitude" for her body and the "journey our sweet boy took to meet us."

Speaking about her experience on March 12, Mandy Moore said she "is still in it." She told her Instagram followers about the podcast she had with her doctor discussing her "labyrinthian journey."

She captioned: "I zoom recorded this podcast episode with the great @doctorberlin about a week after I gave birth to Gus. I’m grateful to him for the chance to talk about the completely labyrinthian journey birth is. I’m still in it and especially because it all unfolded in a fashion far different than I expected (as it always does), I am continuing to digest, process and replay everything with so much appreciation for my body, my baby and the remarkable team I was lucky to have by my side."

The new mom also wanted her fans to hear her podcast she recorded one week before she gave birth to August.

She also told why she named her son August. She said: "It was last August when @taylordawesgoldsmith and I found out we were having a boy (it’s also Taylor’s birth month) and we always loved the name... so it was settled very early on in our book. Then for our anniversary in November, T gifted me with this blanket with the “A” (for Amanda) made from extra material from my wedding dress and “T” (for Taylor) from his wedding shirt. Felt like a very fitting amalgamation of our whole story. I can’t wait to pass this on to our sweet August one day."



