Taylor Swift, Sydney Sweeney's NBA finals seating sparks buzz

At a game packed with celebrity power, it was not just the action on the court that had fans talking.

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun turned heads when they arrived at Madison Square Garden for Game 4 of the NBA Finals – but social media quickly noticed one detail: they were not sitting in the ultra-exclusive Celebrity Row.

Instead, the pair watched the game from a few rows behind none other than Taylor Swift, who held one of the night’s most visible courtside seats alongside sisters Este and Alana Haim.

Almost instantly, the seating arrangement became a story of its own.

After all, Braun and Swift share a complicated history dating back to 2019, when Braun’s company acquired Big Machine Label Group and gained ownership of the masters for Swift’s first albums.

The dispute eventually led Swift to re-record much of her catalog, creating one of the music industry’s most-talked about battles.

The irony was not lost on fans. One of Hollywood’s biggest stars, Sweeney, found herself watching both the game – and Swift – from a few rows back.

Still, the celebrity subplot was eventually overshadowed by what happened on the hardwood.

The Knicks pulled off a stunning comeback, erasing a 29-point deficit to defeat the Spurs 107-106. With just 1.2 seconds remaining, OG Anunoby tipped in the game-winner sending Madison Square Garden into absolute chaos.

The victory pushed New York to a 3-1 series lead and within touching distance of its first NBA championship since 1973.

So who won the night?

The Knicks got the comeback, Swift got the courtside spotlight, and Sweeney still got a front-row seat to one of the wildest Finals finishes in recent memory.