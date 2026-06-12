Niall Horan teases live debut of unheard song on TV

Niall Horan may have something special up his sleeve for fans.

Just hours after treating audiences to an electrifying live performance of Taste So Good on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the former One Direction star has sparked excitement with a cryptic hint about his next television appearance.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Thursday, June 11, the Slow Hands hitmaker shared he is returning to the Today Show plaza.

Moreover, he teased the fans that he might be performing a song his admired haven't heard live yet.

“Hello everyone, it’s an early night for me because tomorrow morning bright and early i am back on the plaza,” the Heaven singer greeted fans in a personal video message posted on social media.

“I’ll be performing on the Today Show tomorrow morning and may be i might play a song that you haven’t heard live yet,” he continued, sending curious fans into an absolute frenzy.

The Irish musician added, “so get down there and ill see all you lovely people in the morning, bright and early, love you see you soon.”

Notably, Niall is currently in the middle of a massive promotional run for his newly released fourth solo studio album, titled Dinner Party, which was released on June 5.

He is actively doing global promo and performing across major shows.