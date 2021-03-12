Can't connect right now! retry
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan sheds light on her life lessons for Aaradhya

Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently sat down for a chat and gushed over the life lessons she wishes to impart upon her daughter Aaradhya.

Aishwarya has always been pretty open up about her relationship with her daughter and her dreams for Aaradhya’s future.

During an interview with FilmFare she was even quoted saying, “I'm a firm believer of the state of mind… to keep your head above a high level of water, every day.”

“That's something I'm imparting to Aaradhya - that B positive is not just a blood group and that everything in life is a learning curve. Experience life at the moment, because you're going to have to live with your experience.”

