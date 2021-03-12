Virat Kohli shares adorable snap with Anushka Sharma

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli (left) along with his wife, Anushka Sharma. — Instagram

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli remains quite active on social media and frequently shares photos and videos to keep his fans thoroughly engaged in his timeline.



Recently, the cricketer shared an adorable photo with his wife —renowned actress Anushka Sharma — where they can be seen expressing their affection for one another.

The heart-captioned image has received more than six million likes, with fans flooding the cricketer's post with comments in which they showed their love for the couple.

A few days earlier, Kohli shared an endearing picture of his newborn with Anushka Sharma along with a heart-melting note to celebrate motherhood on Women's Day.



The superstar batsman, in the Instagram post, also shared his experience of becoming a father, which made him realise the "true strength and divinity of women".

"Seeing the birth of a child is the most spine-chilling, unbelievable, and amazing experience a human being can have. After witnessing that, you understand the true strength and divinity of women and why God created life inside them," he added.

