Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Mar 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth makes first appearance since Harry and Meghan interview

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 13, 2021

Meghan said a member of the royal family had made a racist comment in her tell-all with Oprah Winfrey 

Queen Elizabeth made her first appearance since a tell-all interview by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle rocked the monarchy, but made no reference to the crisis it had caused her family.

During the Oprah Winfrey interview, Meghan said a member of the royal family had made a racist comment and Harry criticised his relatives for how they dealt with press treatment of his wife, with the fallout dominating the British media since it aired last Sunday.

On Thursday, Harry’s elder brother Prince William told reporters “we’re very much not a racist family”, the day after the 94-year-old monarch herself issued a statement on behalf of the royals in which she said they were saddened by how challenging the couple had found the last few years.

In a video call with scientists and schoolchildren to mark British Science Week, the queen did not refer to the interview at all, the royals’ usual approach to what they have said was a private, family matter.

Instead she discussed the latest updates from NASA’s Mars Perseverance mission, as well as the discovery of a rare meteorite which landed in Gloucestershire, western England last month, the first to be recovered in the United Kingdom for 30 years.

“I’m glad it didn’t hit anyone,” the queen quipped during the “virtual showcase”, which took place on Wednesday although details were only released by Buckingham Palace on Friday.

When told by space scientist and broadcaster Maggie Aderin-Pocock that she had been inspired to follow her career by the exploits of Russian Yuri Gagarin, the first human in space in 1961, Elizabeth, who has reigned for 69 years, recounted that she had met him shortly afterwards at Buckingham Palace.

Asked what he was like, she replied: “Russian, he didn’t speak English. He was fascinating and I suppose being the first one, it was particularly fascinating.” - Reuters 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan McCain lauds AOC for ‘hammering’ Biden to free migrant children

Meghan McCain lauds AOC for ‘hammering’ Biden to free migrant children
Tiffany Haddish reacts to Meghan Markle's tell-all: 'I believe anything a Black woman says'

Tiffany Haddish reacts to Meghan Markle's tell-all: 'I believe anything a Black woman says'
Matthew McConaughey is serious about running for governor of Texas

Matthew McConaughey is serious about running for governor of Texas
Piers Morgan says he's 'latest victim of cancel-culture' after Meghan Markle debacle

Piers Morgan says he's 'latest victim of cancel-culture' after Meghan Markle debacle

Oprah Winfrey puts the spotlight on Priyanka Chopra after Harry, Meghan

Oprah Winfrey puts the spotlight on Priyanka Chopra after Harry, Meghan
Gayle King says Meghan Markle has evidence to back up royals are racist

Gayle King says Meghan Markle has evidence to back up royals are racist

Trump gets an earful from Stephen Colbert after taking credit for vaccine rollout

Trump gets an earful from Stephen Colbert after taking credit for vaccine rollout
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez 'were on the rocks' since months before split

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez 'were on the rocks' since months before split

The Weeknd says he will boycott the Grammys forever after 2021 snub

The Weeknd says he will boycott the Grammys forever after 2021 snub

Meghan Markle and Queen’s relationship not as cordial as she let on

Meghan Markle and Queen’s relationship not as cordial as she let on
Gwyneth Paltrow could still return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Gwyneth Paltrow could still return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe
Meghan Markle was barred from getting coffee with her mother Doria Ragland

Meghan Markle was barred from getting coffee with her mother Doria Ragland

Latest

view all