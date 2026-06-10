Millie Bobby Brown's big day goes off the rails in ‘Enola Holmes 3'

Millie Bobby Brown’s Enola Holmes was supposed to be planning a wedding. Instead, she’s hunting for her missing brother.

Netflix has dropped the first trailer for Enola Holmes 3, and it looks like the young detective’s walk down the aisle is about to take a very unexpected detour.

The preview opens with Enola charging through the countryside, firing a gun at a mysterious horseman while her fiancé, Lord Tewkesbury, waits at the altar.

Not exactly your average wedding morning.

“I understand you may need some explanation as to how this all began,” Enola says.

For a moment, life seems picture-perfect.

“Life was everything I wanted it to be,” she continues. “When it was just the two of us.”

The trailer also revisits Tewkesbury's proposal, leading to one of Enola's signature deadpan jokes: “He has a first name. I was surprised too.”

But as the wedding approaches, doubts begin creeping in.

“Can I love him without losing myself?” she wonders.

Then comes the bombshell. O the morning of the ceremony, a mysterious rider arrives with shocking news: Sherlock Holmes has disappeared.

Set against a dramatic version of Billy Idol’s White Wedding, the trailer quickly shifts from romance to full-blown chaos.

“This is not how I imagined this moment,” Tewkesbury says.

The third installment sends Enola to Malta for what Netflix describes as her most dangerous and personal case yet.

Alongside Brown, returning stars Henry Cavill, Louis Partridge and Helena Bonham Carter are back for the mystery adventure.

Enola Holmes 3 premieres July 1 on Netflix – and judging by the trailer, somebody should probably postpone the wedding.