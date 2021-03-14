Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Mar 14 2021
‘All British royals have African blood,’ says Lady C, attacking Meghan Markle

Sunday Mar 14, 2021

After Prince Harry married Meghan Markle, the world celebrated as a biracial woman finally entered the British royal family and broke the age-old customs of the monarchy.

That being said, many may be unaware of is how the British monarchy has an African bloodline since long before the Duchess of Sussex entered the picture.

Author and royal commentator, Lady Colin Campbell came forth to claim that the former actor isn’t the first biracial member of the British royal family.

“All of the British royals have African blood,” she told The Post.

A royal of colour that many millennials may be familiar with was Queen Charlotte who is also portrayed in the hit Netflix series, Bridgerton.

As per Campbell, Sophia Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz was a direct descendant of Margarita de Castro Souza who was a Portuguese woman with her lineage tracing back to Madragana Ben Aloandro, the North African mistress of Portugal’s King Afonso III in the 13th century.

“When you take this history into consideration, accusing the royal family of racism is preposterous,” said the expert, referencing Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s recent claims of the royal family being racist.

Lady C claims intermarriages were quite common between both British and European royals who have “proportionally a large percentage of African blood.”

“When sugar started to become more important than gold to the British community, slaves who worked the fields were dehumanized,” she said.

The author also slammed Meghan, saying: “I think Meghan Markle is … a very destructive and divisive operator who is reckless about the damage she does as long as she achieves her objectives, which are fame and fortune.”

