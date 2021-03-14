Can't connect right now! retry
Princess Diana’s toxic bond with with Princess Margret unveiled

Princess Diana’s toxic relationship with Princess Margret has been laid bare by a number of royal experts and authors.

A report regarding her relationship with the Queen’s sister Margret s brought forward in a Princess Diana documentary titled, Diana: Her True Story in Her Own Words.

In the documentary the narrator was heard saying, “She banned any pictures of Diana on magazines, she wouldn’t have anything to do with her.”

Even Craig Brown, the author of Ninety-Nine Glimpses of Princess Margaret touched upon the alleged relationship the princesses shared and claimed, “She wouldn’t even have magazines with Diana’s face on the cover nearby. She would turn them over.”

The author even added that Princess Margret held a lifelong grudge with Princess Diana and “If Diana had lived for another 30 years, she wouldn’t have spoken to her.”

