Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner welcome their first child together

American supermodel Karlie Kloss and husband Joshua Kushner have officially welcomed their first child.

Turning to his social media, Kushner revealed that the two became parents to their first child as he shared a glimpse of the little bundle of joy.

“Welcome to the world,” he wrote.

The new parents on the block have yet to confirm whether their newest addition in the family is a boy or a girl.



The post was soon flooded with congratulatory messages wishing the pair and sending love and prayers to the baby.