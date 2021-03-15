British Royal Family and Harry Styles mocked by Grammys host Trevor Noah

Trevor Noah, who hosted the 63rd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, made fun of British Royal Family and Harry Styles at the biggest music event in Los Angeles.

The South African comedian also took jibe at the Americans who stormed the Capitol earlier this year.

The 37-year-old funnyman stunned the audience as he trolled the British royal family seconds into his opening monologue, just one week after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

"The white stuff going up people's noses is cotton swabs," Noah cracked.

“This year’s show is going to look a little different. It’s going to be even more exciting because our nominees will be sitting at those tables for their awards, so right now there’s more tension in that tent than at a family reunion at Buckingham Palace.

The organisers of the show have allowed the Emmy winner to host the Grammy Awards Show ceremony in person, not virtually, though with a selected audience.

The lavish ceremony opened with British singer Harry Styles performing "Watermelon Sugar" and following him was 19-year-old chart topper Billie Eilish who performed her hit, "Everything I Wanted."

Making fun of former One Direction star, He said: "Tonight, we’ll celebrate music and hopefully forget all of our problems unless one of our problems is getting obsessed with Harry Styles, because that’s only going to get worse."

He joked that this year’s event was about celebrating the last ten years of music that got people through the pandemic and “tonight is going to be the biggest outdoor event this year besides the storming of the Capitol”.

Trevor Noah is a South African comedian, television host, political commentator, and actor. He is the host of The Daily Show. Noah began his career as a comedian, television host, and actor in South Africa in 2002.

Trevor Noah highlighted upcoming performances from the likes of Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Taylor Swift and Miranda Lambert.