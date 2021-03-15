Beyonce makes history after bagging the most wins ever at Grammys 2021

Beyonce teared up while accepting her Grammy awards on Sunday night

Beyonce made a jaw-dropping return to the Grammy awards last night and made history after bagging the most number of wins.



The 39-year-old artist became the most decorated female singer as she took the stage to accept best R&B performance award for her single Black Parade.

Beyonce had already bagged the honour for the best music video, and shared both best rap song and best rap performance with Megan Thee Stallion.

While accepting her award, Queen Bey teared up saying, "I am so honored. I am so excited."

“As an artist, I believe it’s my job and all of our jobs to reflect the times and it’s been such a difficult time. So I wanted to uplift, encourage and celebrate all the beautiful black kings and queens that continue to inspire me and inspire the whole world.

“This is so overwhelming,” she added. “I’ve been working my whole life since 9 years old and I can’t believe this happened. This is such a magical night.

“I know my daughter is watching,” she said of Blue Ivy, who won an award earlier in the night.

“Congratulations,” Beyonce said to her daughter. “I am so proud of you and I am so honored to be your mommy. All of your mommies. Y’all are my babies and I am so proud of y’all.”