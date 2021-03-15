Alia Bhatt celebrates 28th birthday sans boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor

Bollywood starlet Alia Bhatt celebrated her 28th birthday without boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, who is in self-isolation after testing positive for coronavirus.



The birthday bash was organized at filmmaker Karan Johar’s residence late on Sunday.

Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Malaika Arora, Aditya Roy Kapur and other joined the Gully Boy star on her special day.

She also received love and sweet birthday wishes from fans and fellow showbiz stars on her big day.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor was tested positive for Covid-19 last week and quarantined at home, his mother Neetu had confirmed.

Neetu turned to Instagram and shared a throwback photo of Ranbir and confirmed that her son has tested positive for Covid-19 and is on medication and recovering well.

She wrote, “Thank you for your concern and your good wishes. Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well.”

Alia Bhatt’s planned birthday bash for March 15 was also postponed after her beau was tested positive for Covid-19.



According to Indian media reports, Ranbir had planned a birthday party for Alia on March 15.