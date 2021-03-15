Gauahar Khan charged for filming despite testing positive for COVID-19

Gauahar Khan was asked to quarantine herself after she tested positive for COVID-19

Indian actress and former Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan has been booked for shooting for a film despite testing positive for COVID-19.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday registered an FIR against the actor for going to film, after contracting the novel virus.



According to an official of the BMC, Khan was asked to quarantine herself.

“When we went to her home in Andheri (W), she did not open the door. We then learnt that she instead went out for film shooting. We then approached the Oshiwara police station," they said.



“An FIR has been registered at Oshiwara police station u/s 188, 269, 270 IPC, 51B of NDMA Act, 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act, on the complaint of a BMC official,” said S Chaitanya, DCP (operations) and PRO for Mumbai Police.

After lodging the complaint, the BMC's official account tweeted, "No Compromise On City’s Safety! BMC has filed an FIR against a Bollywood actor for non-compliance to COVID19 guidelines on testing positive. The rules apply to all alike and we urge citizens to follow all guidelines and help the city beat the virus.”