Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Monday Mar 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Gauahar Khan charged for filming despite testing positive for COVID-19

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 15, 2021

Gauahar Khan was asked to quarantine herself after she tested positive for COVID-19

Indian actress and former Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan has been booked for shooting for a film despite testing positive for COVID-19. 

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday registered an FIR against the actor for going to film, after contracting the novel virus. 

According to an official of the BMC, Khan was asked to quarantine herself. 

“When we went to her home in Andheri (W), she did not open the door. We then learnt that she instead went out for film shooting. We then approached the Oshiwara police station," they said. 

“An FIR has been registered at Oshiwara police station u/s 188, 269, 270 IPC, 51B of NDMA Act, 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act, on the complaint of a BMC official,” said S Chaitanya, DCP (operations) and PRO for Mumbai Police.

After lodging the complaint, the BMC's official account tweeted, "No Compromise On City’s Safety! BMC has filed an FIR against a Bollywood actor for non-compliance to COVID19 guidelines on testing positive. The rules apply to all alike and we urge citizens to follow all guidelines and help the city beat the virus.”

More From Showbiz:

Armeena Khan gets coronavirus vaccine along with husband

Armeena Khan gets coronavirus vaccine along with husband
Alia Bhatt celebrates 28th birthday sans boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt celebrates 28th birthday sans boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor
Ali Zafar receives a marriage proposal from Netherlands fan

Ali Zafar receives a marriage proposal from Netherlands fan
Mehwish Hayat disappointed over live music concert in Islamabad

Mehwish Hayat disappointed over live music concert in Islamabad
Engin Altan aka Ertugrul pays rich tribute to healthcare professionals

Engin Altan aka Ertugrul pays rich tribute to healthcare professionals
‘Ertugrul’ star Celal AL thanks fans as he reaches one million followers on Instagram

‘Ertugrul’ star Celal AL thanks fans as he reaches one million followers on Instagram
Alia Bhatt sets the internet on fire with her killer dance moves at friend’s wedding, video goes viral

Alia Bhatt sets the internet on fire with her killer dance moves at friend’s wedding, video goes viral
Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar unveil release date of ‘Sooryavanshi’

Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar unveil release date of ‘Sooryavanshi’
Syra Yousuf’s dance video goes viral

Syra Yousuf’s dance video goes viral
Kareena Kapoor shares unseen photo of Aamir Khan to wish him on his birthday

Kareena Kapoor shares unseen photo of Aamir Khan to wish him on his birthday
Sajal Ali, Ahad Raza Mir surprise fans with anniversary getaway clips

Sajal Ali, Ahad Raza Mir surprise fans with anniversary getaway clips
Kangana Ranaut gets case filed against her for alleged copyright infringement

Kangana Ranaut gets case filed against her for alleged copyright infringement

Latest

view all