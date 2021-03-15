Kate Middleton visits Sarah Everard’s memorial: ‘She wanted to pay her respects’

Kate Middleton made an unannounced visit to Sarah Everard's memorial on Sunday after she was found dead in London on Friday.

The royal visited the memorial in Clapham Common near the 33-year-old’s home in Brixton unofficially after her remains were found on Friday, days after she went missing.

An insider revealed to People that the duchess wanted to pay her respects to Everard: "She wanted to pay her respects to Sarah and her family. She remembers what it felt like to walk around London at night."

The Duchess of Cambridge was spotted dropping flowers at the memorial site, as reported by The Mirror.

Everard was walking home on March 3 when she disappeared after which a police investigation was launched.

Remains of Everard’s remains found on Friday 50 miles from the place where she was last seen.

A serving police constable has been charged in court “with the kidnap and murder” of Everard, as per the Metropolitan Police.