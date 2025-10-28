 
Adam Scott reveals his first major purchase

Adam Scott shares purchasing his first car after getting a key role in Hollywood

October 28, 2025

When Adam Scott landed his first key job in Hollywood, namely, the 2002 ABC show The Court with Sally Field, he went on to buy a car.

He shares this in an interview with People as he stars in a docuseries titled The Family Car: An American Love Story.

“The first new car I ever got was a Volvo,” the Severance star shares, adding that it was his childhood dream to get the car. 

He continues, “I grew up living vicariously through movies — a lot of people do — and always saw the Volvo as this sign of intellectual sophistication and a certain kind of brainy success as a kid.”

“It was the S60,” the 52-year-old shares. “I leased it, and whatever it was that I put down was the biggest check I'd written. I really kind of sweated my way through it."

But after purchasing the car, Adam reveals he was laid off from the show. "And then right after I made the biggest purchase of my life, I promptly got fired from the job," he notes, adding, "But I was happy to be left with this car, and the car kind of made me feel great."

“We were fired so last minute that they had to pay us for the whole season. I think that's what happened. So I was able to float my fancy new car for a while," Adam concludes.

Adam's part in The Family Car: An American Love Story, a four-part docuseries, will air on Dec. 5.

