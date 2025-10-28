Jason Ritter still in awe of his late father John's performances: 'That's so different'

Jason Ritter still enjoys his late father John's performances

Jason Ritter recently revealed that he still rewatches old performances of his father, John Ritter.

On September 12, the 45-year-old American actor attended the John Ritter Foundation Evening From The Heart Los Angeles Gala at the Sunset Room in Hollywood, where he spoke to PEOPLE magazine.

Advertisement

For those unaware, the John Ritter Foundation accumulates funds for research and raises awareness of aortic health, as he succumbed to an aortic dissection that was misdiagnosed as a heart attack on September 11, 2003 at 54.

While conversing with the outlet, Jason reflected on taking another trip down memory lane with his father’s performances.

He shared, “Every once in a while, if I see some old episode... I saw a Hawaii Five-0 episode where he was like a hippie drug dealer, and I was like, ‘That's so different, that's so cool.’”

The Matlock star noted, “I have enjoyed revisiting a lot of the independent movies that he did towards the end of his life. He was working on anything that intrigued him,” so, in those movies, he was able “to experiment a little bit more,” the Matlock star noted.

“Sling Blade, that’s one of my favorites,” Jason revealed, referring to the 1996 film which Billy Bob Thornton wrote, directed, and acted in and ended up winning an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay.

It is pertinent to mention that John Ritter, who played the role of Vaughan Cunningham Sling in Blade, starred alongside Kaley Cuoco in 8 Simple Rules at the time of his passing.