 
Geo News

Jason Ritter still in awe of his late father John's performances: 'That's so different'

John Ritter passed away due to an aortic dissection at the age of 54 in 2003

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

October 28, 2025

Jason Ritter still enjoys his late father Johns performances
Jason Ritter still enjoys his late father John's performances

Jason Ritter recently revealed that he still rewatches old performances of his father, John Ritter.

On September 12, the 45-year-old American actor attended the John Ritter Foundation Evening From The Heart Los Angeles Gala at the Sunset Room in Hollywood, where he spoke to PEOPLE magazine.

Advertisement

For those unaware, the John Ritter Foundation accumulates funds for research and raises awareness of aortic health, as he succumbed to an aortic dissection that was misdiagnosed as a heart attack on September 11, 2003 at 54.

While conversing with the outlet, Jason reflected on taking another trip down memory lane with his father’s performances.

He shared, “Every once in a while, if I see some old episode... I saw a Hawaii Five-0 episode where he was like a hippie drug dealer, and I was like, ‘That's so different, that's so cool.’”

The Matlock star noted, “I have enjoyed revisiting a lot of the independent movies that he did towards the end of his life. He was working on anything that intrigued him,” so, in those movies, he was able “to experiment a little bit more,” the Matlock star noted.

“Sling Blade, that’s one of my favorites,” Jason revealed, referring to the 1996 film which Billy Bob Thornton wrote, directed, and acted in and ended up winning an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay.

It is pertinent to mention that John Ritter, who played the role of Vaughan Cunningham Sling in Blade, starred alongside Kaley Cuoco in 8 Simple Rules at the time of his passing. 

Advertisement
'Fawlty Towers' actress Prunella Scales passes away at 93
'Fawlty Towers' actress Prunella Scales passes away at 93
Vicky Krieps recalls reality of filming 'Phantom Thread' with Daniel Day Lewis
Vicky Krieps recalls reality of filming 'Phantom Thread' with Daniel Day Lewis
Kate Hudson shares some words of wisdom for her children: 'Be rebellious'
Kate Hudson shares some words of wisdom for her children: 'Be rebellious'
Reba McEntire moves to tears remembering stepson Brandon Blackstock on 'The Voice'
Reba McEntire moves to tears remembering stepson Brandon Blackstock on 'The Voice'
Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid mom Yolanda under fire after THIS move
Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid mom Yolanda under fire after THIS move
Jay Z reacts to backlash over Bad Bunny's Super Bowl gig
Jay Z reacts to backlash over Bad Bunny's Super Bowl gig
Who is Jelly Roll? Here's all about his weight loss journey, relationship, and more
Who is Jelly Roll? Here's all about his weight loss journey, relationship, and more
'Stranger Things' star weighs in on fans' key question video
'Stranger Things' star weighs in on fans' key question