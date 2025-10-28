Adam Brody recalls special moment with 'Nobody Wants This' fans

Adam Brody reveals meaningful 'Nobody Wants This' fan intercation

After the release of Nobody Wants This hit, Adam Brody had a special interaction that made him realize the show was a global hit.

Brody plays attractive rabbi Noah in the series opposite Kristen Bell’s agnostic podcaster Joanne. The show follows an unlikely romance between the duo.

Recalling the moment, he told People, "I was in Scotland. My wife was working. [It was] pretty quickly after the show came out, it's like a month after, and we were walking by and some high school field hockey girls were like, 'We love the show. You're from the show. We love the show.'"

"And then we went to a pub and sat down, and some 70-something Scottish guys in the pub were like, 'Love the show,'" Brody, 45, shared. "And I was like, this is crossing generations."

He noted that the reactions from fans in Scotland was "how I knew, like, 'Oh, wow, this is connecting with a wide swath of people.'"

"I’ve been doing this a long time, and it doesn’t happen often, whoever you are," The O.C. alum admitted. "So it’s very gratifying and exciting."

Brody’s wife, Leighton Meester, who appears in the second season of the show, has no issues with her husband’s onscreen chemistry with Bell.

"It's okay, I like it," she told Access Hollywood last year of the famed kiss between the lead actors. "How do I feel about the kiss? I think it's great."

Brody credits his wife for the romantic skills he shows onscreen, saying, "She taught me. I mean, you know, she gets the good stuff. That's not even like the A-material."

Nobody Wants This season 2 is available to stream on Netflix.