Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid mom Yolanda under fire after THIS move

Yolanda Hadid shared hospital photos of daughter Bella Hadid's Lyme disease fight

October 28, 2025

Yolanda Hadid, the mother of supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid is reportedly under fire after a major move.

Bella Hadid, 29, was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2012. Recently, she was hospitalized after a flare-up of the chronic condition.

However, Yolanda posted hospital photos of Bella on social media, writing, "As you will understand, watching my Bella struggle in silence has cut the deepest core of hopelessness inside me."

"The invisible disability of chronic neurological Lyme disease is hard to ... understand for anyone. I try to lead by example on our Lyme journey but my own pain cannot compare to watching my baby suffer," she added, also calling Bella a "warrior."

But, insiders recently told Radar Online that the post garnered judgement instead of sympathy. "People accuse her and her mom of sharing hospital pictures for attention, which is so painful."

For those unaware, Yolanda Hadid and brother Anwar, were also diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2012. Speaking on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, mom of Bella and Gigi Hadid shared her own health journey.

Insiders also told the outlet, "Bella's family has been so supportive, especially her mom. But others don't understand what she's going through."

"It might look like she's living this great, so-called 'normal' life, but a lot of the time she's in agony. She just hides it well," they added.

