Riz Ahmed on being the first Muslim and Pakistani to bag historic Oscar nod

Riz Ahmed is the first Muslim and Pakistani to get nominated for an Oscar in the category of Best Actor

British-Pakistani actor Riz Ahmed became the first Muslim star to land a nod in the Best Actor’s category at the Academy Awards this year.

Ahmed became the first Muslim and the first actor of Pakistani origin to get nominated for an Oscar in the category of Best Actor for his performance in Sound of Metal. The film bagged nods for a total of six categories, including Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor for Paul Raci, Best Original Screenplay, Best Editing and Best Sound.

Reacting to his historic feat, The Reluctant Fundamentalist actor, 38, said this moment was for anyone who can find themselves getting inspired and connected by it.

Speaking to Deadline, Ahmed said: “If there’s a way in which people can find themselves in this moment, and can feel inspired and connected on a deeper level, I’m all for it.”

“Whether they see me as the first British Pakistani, or the first guy from Wembley, you know, there’s so many ways to view it,” he said.

“But as long as it feels like an opportunity for more people than ever before to really connect and feel included in this moment, that’s a blessing,” he continued.

Reacting to the nomination of nine non-white actors across the four acting categories, Ahmed said: “It’s why we do it, to stretch our hearts and stretch our minds, and in the process stretch culture.”

“We should stretch culture so that it’s big enough and wide enough and expansive enough so that there’s space for all of us to find ourselves in it, to feel that we belong and that we’re included, and that we matter,” he said.

“These changes aren’t just something that’s good politically or socially. It’s something which allows stories and storytelling to get back to its original intention, which is to embrace all of us.”

Earlier, issuing a statement about the nomination, the Venom star told the press: “I’m honored to be nominated by my fellow actors alongside such inspiring performances, and am grateful to the Academy for their support and encouragement. “

“I’m equally thrilled for our visionary writer-director Darius Marder and the brilliant Paul Raci, as well as our editor Mikkel, sound designer Nicolas, and co-writer Abe Marder,” he said.

“These nominations represents the time, generosity and talents of so many — all of our incredible cast, crew, producers, and in particular I’d like to thank my mentors in the drumming, addiction recovery, and D/deaf communities,” he added.

“Sound of Metal is about how a health crisis can cut you off from your life and loved ones, and force you to grow in unexpected ways. “In a challenging year for so many, I hope this story can inspire us to forge new and deeper connections with ourselves and others,” he concluded.

The 93rd Academy Awards will air on Sunday, April 25 on ABC at 8pm ET.