Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Tuesday Mar 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Alia Bhatt thanks fans for love on her 28th birthday

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 16, 2021

Alia Bhatt thanks fans for love on her 28th birthday

Bollywood starlet Alia Bhatt has extended gratitude to all the fans and friends for their love they showered on her on 28th birthday.

The Gully Boy actress turned to Instagram and shared her dazzling picture from her birthday party at filmmaker Karan Johar’s residence.

Alia can be seen in glamorous black and red dress and posed in front of the drinks bar that had her name written on it in neon lights.

She captioned the adorable photo “thank you.. for it all.. the love & the light” followed by heart emoji.

Alia Bhatt celebrated her 28th birthday without beau Ranbir Kapoor, who was diagnosed with coronavirus last week.

More From Showbiz:

Atif Aslam touches on struggles with depression, marriage and trauma

Atif Aslam touches on struggles with depression, marriage and trauma
Raveena Tandon pens heartfelt note for late dog Chotu

Raveena Tandon pens heartfelt note for late dog Chotu
Juggun Kazim sheds light on her postpartum weight loss plans

Juggun Kazim sheds light on her postpartum weight loss plans
Armeena Khan gets coronavirus vaccine along with husband

Armeena Khan gets coronavirus vaccine along with husband
Gauahar Khan booked for shooting despite testing positive for COVID-19

Gauahar Khan booked for shooting despite testing positive for COVID-19
Alia Bhatt celebrates 28th birthday sans boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt celebrates 28th birthday sans boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor
Ali Zafar receives a marriage proposal from Netherlands fan

Ali Zafar receives a marriage proposal from Netherlands fan
Mehwish Hayat disappointed over live music concert in Islamabad

Mehwish Hayat disappointed over live music concert in Islamabad
Engin Altan aka Ertugrul pays rich tribute to healthcare professionals

Engin Altan aka Ertugrul pays rich tribute to healthcare professionals
‘Ertugrul’ star Celal AL thanks fans as he reaches one million followers on Instagram

‘Ertugrul’ star Celal AL thanks fans as he reaches one million followers on Instagram
Alia Bhatt sets the internet on fire with her killer dance moves at friend’s wedding, video goes viral

Alia Bhatt sets the internet on fire with her killer dance moves at friend’s wedding, video goes viral
Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar unveil release date of ‘Sooryavanshi’

Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar unveil release date of ‘Sooryavanshi’

Latest

view all