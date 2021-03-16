Alia Bhatt thanks fans for love on her 28th birthday

Bollywood starlet Alia Bhatt has extended gratitude to all the fans and friends for their love they showered on her on 28th birthday.



The Gully Boy actress turned to Instagram and shared her dazzling picture from her birthday party at filmmaker Karan Johar’s residence.

Alia can be seen in glamorous black and red dress and posed in front of the drinks bar that had her name written on it in neon lights.

She captioned the adorable photo “thank you.. for it all.. the love & the light” followed by heart emoji.

Alia Bhatt celebrated her 28th birthday without beau Ranbir Kapoor, who was diagnosed with coronavirus last week.

